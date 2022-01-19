Delaware Division of the Arts announces 2022 individual artists fellowship awardees

Over two dozen Delaware artists are being recognized by the Delaware Division of the Arts for the high quality of their artwork.

The Division’s director Jessica Ball says the 25 winners of individual artist fellowships came from a competitive field.

“We collected work samples from over 130 Delaware artists, in choreography, composition, music, writing, folk, media and visual arts - all of the different art disciplines and art forms here in Delaware,” said Ball.

Ball says all submissions were reviewed by out-of-state professional artists, who considered creativity and skill in their art form.

She says there were three categories, once which included 11 up and coming artists.

“We have a $3,000 award for Emerging Professional artists," Ball said. "These are artists that are still at the beginning of their artistic careers. They are definitely out and about and known in Delaware but they’re still in that Emerging Professionals category.”

There are also 13 Established Professional Awards and one Masters Award winner - poet Linda Blaskey from Lincoln.

The works of all 25 artists will be featured in a group exhibition at the Biggs Museum of American Art - tentatively set for June 3rd through July 23, 2022.