Registration now open for 11th annual Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition

Registration for the annual Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition is open.

The 11th annual State Employee Art Exhibition will be back in person in 2022 after being forced to go virtually by the pandemic last year.

Delaware Division of the Arts deputy director Kristin Pleasanton says it will be the event everyone is accustomed to.

“It’s open to State of Delaware full-time employees and their family members," Pleasanton said. "And so they can exhibit crafts, photography, painting, sculpture, drawings and needlework - any kind of art or crafts that they’ve been working on.”

There’s also a competition in each category with work divided by age and experience.

“We have children and they would be under 12. We have the teen category - 13 to 18; we have the amateur category for artists who are just starting out and intermediate category and professional category for artists who are making a living with their art,” Pleasanton said.

Pleasanton says in previous years, over 300 entries have been submitted for the competition.

Employees and family members have until January 21, 2022 to submit their work.

The actual exhibition will be on public display at the Art Center and Gallery at Delaware State University from February 21, 2022 through March 14, 2022.

A reception and awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Longwood Auditorium on the DSU campus in Dover.