Delaware Art Museum celebrates holiday season with Winter Arts Festival and more

The Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington is getting ready to ring in the holidays with an arts festival.

The Museum’s director of operations Heather Morrissey says the Winter Arts Festival became an annual event seven years ago. Last year, it moved outdoors for the first time due to the COVID pandemic.

Morrissey says the outdoor event proved popular and so they’ll a success do it again this year -- on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

“This year we do not have any capacity restrictions," Morrissey said. "So we have more vendors, we have more refreshments, we have more music and for the first time ever - we have a children’s train that will be traveling around the property.”

The Winter Arts Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free for members and $5 for non-members.

One family-friendly event is Family 2nd Sunday on December 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We do a Family 2nd Sunday every month," said Morrissey. "But in December, we have special guests and they’re creating a work inspired by a piece in the Museum’s collection. The event is free. But we do recommend that you pre-register.”

Morrissey says the Museum will also livestream portions of The Nutcracker for subscribers and other viewers on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 - ahead of the ballet opening at The Playhouse on Rodney Square on December 17, 2021.

There are other events which you can find on the Museum's website.

