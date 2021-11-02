The Arts at Trinity's 10th anniversary season opens with Serafin Ensemble

The Wilmington Arts at Trinity series opens its new season later this month with a free concert by the Serafin Ensemble.

And Serafin Summer Music Festival manager Gus Mercante says its a special concert for the series and the group.

“First I think it’s worth mentioning that this is the 10th anniversary for the Arts at Trinity. And The Serafins performed the opening concert of the whole series 10 years ago," said Mercante. "And so it’s kind of cool to be going back there every year; we’ve been back every year in all 10 seasons. So it’s cool; it’s like we’re going home in a way.”

Mercante is a countertenor and will perform three Georg Frideric Handel Arias in the upcoming concert.

“And for those Arias we are asking Gabe Benton, who is a harpsichordist, to come and join us," Mercante said. "I love Handel. It’s so hard these days to name your favorite composer because it changes as your voice changes. He’s just someone that I’ve always felt so connected to; I love his music.”

He will be joined by returning Serafin favorites, violinists Hal Grossman, who will be in town from Oregon, and Kate Ransom, who is the president and CEO of The Music School of Delaware.

South African cellist (now residing in Baltimore) Jacques-Pierre Malan will perform, as will violist Amadi Azikiwe (in from New York City).

The free concert is Sunday, November 14 at 4 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Wilmington; donations are welcome.

