Lewes Public Art Committee hosting community talk

The City of Lewes Public Art Commission hosts its latest talk and information-sharing program next month.

City of Lewes Public Art Commission Unbounded II by Rachel Mica Weiss

It’s the second program in recent months and is titled “What’s it about really?”

The commission’s Cliff Diver says they are discussing public art’s role as a resource, place maker and community builder.

City of Lewes Public Art Commission Efflorescence by Kate Dodd

“We’re inviting the public and we’re hoping to get community feedback," said Diver.

Speakers include lifelong public artist Kate Dodd from Summit, New Jersey and Lewes landscape architect Rodney Robinson.

“I think that the community itself is what’s going to generate this dialogue that we’re trying to build. We’ll show to the City that people do care about art," said Diver. "And we’re doing temporary pieces because we feel that if you don’t like this one, maybe you’ll like the next one. Maybe you won’t be too hard on us. The idea of a permanent art installation is a whole different world.”

Those temporary installations include Unbounded II by Rachel Mica Weiss in Canalfront Park, which wrapped up at the end of September, and Efflorescence by Kate Dodd in George H.P. Smith Park remains up until the end of this month.

Diver says this next public art meeting is Wednesday, November 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Virden Center in Lewes.

