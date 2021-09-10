Arts Playlist: Requiem for 9/11

Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

One of the local events marking that anniversary is Sunday’s performance of Requiem for 9/11 from local composer Wilson Gault Somers at St. Helena’s Roman Catholic Church in North Wilmington.

We talked to Somers back in 2012 when he debuted this piece, and for this week’s Arts Playlist, I sat down with Somers and his wife Joan Walworth at their Pike Creek home to revisit his work and discuss this weekend’s performance.

Tickets for Sunday’s performance of Requiem for 9/11 at St. Helena’s Roman Catholic Church in Brandywine Hundred are $20 for adults and $10 for students. They can be purchased at requiem911tickets.org and will be available at the door.

Delaware Public Media's 2012 interview with Wilson Gault Somers: