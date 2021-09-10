© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts

Arts Playlist: Requiem for 9/11

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published September 10, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT
wilson_gault_somers_requiem_9-11.jpeg
Jim Graham
/

Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

One of the local events marking that anniversary is Sunday’s performance of Requiem for 9/11 from local composer Wilson Gault Somers at St. Helena’s Roman Catholic Church in North Wilmington.

We talked to Somers back in 2012 when he debuted this piece, and for this week’s Arts Playlist, I sat down with Somers and his wife Joan Walworth at their Pike Creek home to revisit his work and discuss this weekend’s performance.

Tickets for Sunday’s performance of Requiem for 9/11 at St. Helena’s Roman Catholic Church in Brandywine Hundred are $20 for adults and $10 for students. They can be purchased at requiem911tickets.org and will be available at the door.

Delaware Public Media's 2012 interview with Wilson Gault Somers:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXFs9WMa7ww" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXFs9WMa7ww

Tags

ArtsRequiem for 9/11Wilson Gault Somers
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media