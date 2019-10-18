Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum exhibits art by breast cancer patients and survivors

The Delaware Art Museum’s bilingual art therapy program for breast cancer patients and survivors is back.

The museum’s manager of studio learning and creative engagement Rebecca Howell says “Healing Through the Arts/Sanando a Traves des las Artes” includes a free art show and a free celebratory reception, “This program originated with our Connected Series, which is a series that we have where we ask community members to propose a program at the Delaware Art Museum and we will give space and a budget for it. And this was proposed by actually by a former staff member and it became a signature program after that.”

In addition to viewing the art show, guests can participate in Slow Art Tours, a mindful labyrinth walk, and drumming circles that are intended to help participants process grief.

Christine Byma, a local art therapist, and Vanesa Simon, a cancer survivor and former Delaware Art Museum staff member, created "Healing Through the Arts / Sanando a Través de las Artes", now in its third year at the Museum.

Howell says the art on display was created at different community sites around the state of Delaware, including Cancer Support Community of Delaware, the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center and Breast Cancer Coalition of Delaware. An online support group called “In This Together” also participated.

Howell says there are approximately 20 works of art in all that will be exhibited through October 31, 2019.

The free art show and a free celebratory reception is Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 from noon to 4 p.m.; it is free and open to the public.





