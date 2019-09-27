Arts Playlist: 2019 Delaware Arts Summit

Plans are underway for the 2019 Delaware Arts Summit, presented by the Delaware Division of the Arts.

The summit is Monday, October 28, 2019 at Dover Downs Hotel and Casino.

“The theme this year is “Bringing the Arts to Life-50 Years and Counting.” And that refers to the very beginning of how the Division of the Arts was founded; it actually started out as the Delaware State Arts Council and that was founded 50 years ago,” said Kristin Pleasanton, Delaware Division of the Arts’ deputy director.

Pleasanton says a variety of workshops are planned to help attendees with attracting and keeping audiences, digital marketing and financial wellness for artists. You can read more about the workshops here.

Pleasanton notes that the summit plays a significant role in highlights the arts, “Well it’s important I think because it just reaffirms to everyone that the arts are vital - that things are happening and that we’re looking at ways to enhance what we’re doing in the arts by bringing in these top notch speakers.”

The keynote speaker for this year’s event is Alysia Lee - the founder and artistic director of Sister Cities Girlchoir (SCG) - a girl empowerment choral academy launched in 2012.

The price to attend is $45 per person during the "early-bird" registration period from now through Oct. 7. The price will then be $55 through Oct. 22, at which time online registration will close.