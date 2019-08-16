Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum adds works by women and artists of color

The Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington has some new acquisitions representing its focus on collecting work by women and artists of color.

“In acquiring work by women artists and artists of color, it allows us to show our community and present a more inclusive and exciting story of American art,” said Margaret Winslow, curator of contemporary art at the Delaware Art Museum,

She points out that this spring, the Museum purchased a series of prints by Hank Willis Thomas. They are a series of 13 retro-reflective screen prints based on photographs from the Wilmington News Journal and a booklet in the collection of the Delaware Historical Society. It’s titled Black Survival Guide, or How to Live Through a Police Riot.

"Museum visitors overwhelmingly shared their enthusiasm for the project and love of the screen prints," said Winslow.

Winslow says the Museum also purchased an 1871 oil painting by Robert Duncanson and a 1940 poster by Robert Pious.

The museum has also acquired more art by women. In 2018, it added collections of work by American illustrators Laura Coombs Hills and Rose O'Neill via purchase and gift.

Winslow says 74% of acquisition funds spent in 2018 went to purchase works by women and artists of color.

And she points out that many young girls and children of color come through the Museum and the art they see can shape their future.

“I think there is something incredibly important about seeing oneself reflected in the Museum; seeing oneself reflected in the works of arts that are on view, the temporary exhibitions that we’re hosting here and the public programs that we’re presenting,” said Winslow.

Winslow notes that since it was created in 1912 the Delaware Art Museum’s collection has grown to over 12,000 works of art.

