Arts Playlist: N.C. Wyeth exhibition promises new perspectives

The Brandywine River Museum of Art is offering a fresh look at a well-known artist.

N.C. Wyeth: New Perspectives is now on display now at in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania museum.

“We decided that it was time to present the whole career-arc of N.C. Wyeth," said Christine Podmaniczky - the co-curator of the exhibition. "Most people know him today, if they know him at all, as an illustrator; probably they know him as the illustrator of Treasure Island.”

Podmaniczky says it’s an opportunity to learn more about the artist many know as the father of Andrew Wyeth or the grandfather of Jamie Wyeth.

She believes some visitors will be surprised at the work N.C. Wyeth did between 1903 to 1945.

Podmaniczky says the exhibition offers the first full examination of the renowned 20th-century artist in 50 years, “The point of our exhibition was to introduce our visitors to the whole career of N.C. Wyeth. And I think when people get here and when they see exactly what’s in the gallery, they’re going to be really surprised at the work that N.C. Wyeth was doing from 1903 to 1945.”

Podmaniczky says Wyeth’s multifaceted work is dotted with fantastical realms, including pirates, knights and other theatrical figures.

You can view a 20-second video of the exhibition here.

