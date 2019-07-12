Arts Playlist: Wilmington Writers Conference returns to the Delaware Art Museum

The Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington hosts a full-day writers conference later this month.

It’s the third year the museum has held the event and its chief operating officer Molly Giordano says they hope to see a wide range of people, “This conference is for all types of writers - from those who have never written, to those who only journal, poets, professional writers, aspiring writers - all ages are welcome.”

Giordano says 10 diverse sessions are planned, offering workshops that cover a variety of forms - including poetry and short- or long-fiction, "Some of the workshops are in galleries; some of them actually take place outside in a sculpture garden. So we have local and regional writers that will be joining us.





She also notes Delaware’s former Poet Laureate JoAnn Balingit will be on hand to teach one workshop called Watershed: Personal Landmarks in Public Conversation for Poetry and Prose.

The Writers Conference is Saturday, July 27, 2019 and kicks off with an open mic night on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Tickets and the conference schedule can be found here.



