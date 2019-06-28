Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum summer series celebrates Caribbean music and dance

The music of the islands is coming to the Delaware Art Museum.

The Delaware Art Museum launches a new series next month that presents dance, music and artists with deep connections to Caribbean culture.

“It actually matches up with our summer exhibition - Relational Undercurrents: Contemporary Art of Caribbean Archipelago,” said Jonathan Whitney, the manager of performance programs and community engagement at the Museum.

He says the exhibition is already open and runs until September 8, 2019.

Whitney says musical performances at the museum includes Los Plenaros de la 21 on Thursday, July 11; Fanm D’Ayiti on Thursday, July 25, and The Light Fantastical by Makeda Thomas on Friday, August 16.

Whitney says all performances are at the Delaware Art Museum and tickets are on sale.

You can read more about the performers here.

