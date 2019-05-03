Arts Playlist: The Rehoboth Art League's "Preservation Matters"

In recognition of Preservation Month in May, the Rehoboth Art League (RAL) presents “Preservation Matters” later this month.

“Preservation Matters started last year; May is Preservation month. And what the idea was - is to highlight the works that are in need the most and put them out there for adoption. Basically the adoption is trying to raise funds to restore these works,” said the League’s exhibitions director Nick Serratore.

Serratore says “Preservation Matters” presents paintings and rare pieces from the group’s Permanent Collection that have recently been restored or need work.



He says there are over 700 pieces in the collection.

“There are works that are in desperate need but then it goes down into works that will eventually need work done but it’s not critical at this moment," said Serratore. "Works on paper are the most critical because unlike the canvas, the paper at that time when the artist was using it, the materials weren’t as archival as they are today.”

“Preservation Matters” exhibition runs May 10, 2019 through June 9, 2019 at RAL. And during that time, people can “adopt” a work of art and help cover the cost of preserving it.

Click here for more in formation about RAL or "Preservation Matters."

