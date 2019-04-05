© 2021
Arts

Delaware moms on raising girls to love their skin color

Delaware Public Media | By Sophia Schmidt
Published April 5, 2019 at 2:23 PM EDT
ILYBphoto.JPG

Children of color can internalize society’s harmful messages about skin tone at a young age.

It’s an issue two Delaware moms tackle in their children’s book I Love Your Brown.  And Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt sat down with those moms this week to discuss it. 

Sophia Schmidt
Sophia Schmidt is a Delaware native. She comes to Delaware Public Media from NPR’s Weekend Edition in Washington, DC, where she produced arts, politics, science and culture interviews. She previously wrote about education and environment for The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, MA. She graduated from Williams College, where she studied environmental policy and biology, and covered environmental events and local renewable energy for the college paper.
