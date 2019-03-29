Enlighten Me: Delaware's Poetry Out Loud winner

A senior from Hodgson-Vo-Tech High School in Glasgow is Delaware’s 2019 Poetry Out Loud Delaware State Champion.

Chelsea Anokye-Agyei emerged from an initial field of 20 Delaware high school students - and then 12 state finalists.

Anokye-Agyei’s final presentation of “The Albatross” by Kate Bass won her high marks from judges at the last month’s competition held in Smyrna.

Anokye-Agyei says poetry inspires her.

“With poetry I feel like you can really interpret it in your own way; you can turn it into something about how you feel. It’s no set one way on how to say one specific poem,” said Anokye-Agyei.

For her winning presentation, Anokye-Agyei received $200 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. April 29, 2019 trhough May 1, 2019 to represent Delaware in the 2019 Poetry Out Loud National Finals.

The first runner-up in the state finals was Sam McGarvey from Tall Oaks Classical School and the second runner-up was Sarah Stevenson from Milford High School.

