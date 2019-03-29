© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts

Enlighten Me: Delaware's Poetry Out Loud winner

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published March 29, 2019 at 3:57 PM EDT
19-POL-chelsea-anokye-agye.jpg
Joe del Tufo
/

A senior from Hodgson-Vo-Tech High School in Glasgow is Delaware’s  2019 Poetry Out Loud Delaware State Champion.

Chelsea Anokye-Agyei emerged from an initial field of 20 Delaware high school students - and then 12 state finalists.

Chelsea Anokye-Agyei emerged from an initial field of 20 Delaware high school students -- and then 12 state finalists.

Anokye-Agyei’s final presentation of “The Albatross” by Kate Bass won her high marks from judges at the last month’s competition held in Smyrna.

Anokye-Agyei says poetry inspires her.

 

“With poetry I feel like you can really interpret it in your own way; you can turn it into something about how you feel. It’s no set one way on how to say one specific poem,” said Anokye-Agyei.

 

For her winning presentation, Anokye-Agyei received $200 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. April 29, 2019 trhough May 1, 2019 to represent Delaware in the 2019 Poetry Out Loud National Finals.

 

The first runner-up in the state finals was Sam McGarvey from Tall Oaks Classical School and the second runner-up was Sarah Stevenson from Milford High School.

 

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tags

ArtsDelaware Division of the ArtsPoetry Out LoudNational Endowment for the ArtsPoetry Foundation
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
See stories by Kelli Steele