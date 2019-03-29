Arts Playlist: Poem Mural added in Wilmington's Creative District

Wilmington’s Creative District continues to add new pieces.

The latest is a new mural at The Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew Church at 8th and Shipley Streets.

“So the public installation, which is a poem called “19 Questions,” was the collaboration between the Creative District of Wilmington, the Church and its parishioners and my creating writing leadership students,” said David Teague, a professor of English and creative writing at the University of Delaware.

He’s says the “poem mural” stands 8'-by-12' and is the result of his 18- and 19-year-old students working collaboratively. Their goal - to write a question poem challenging readers to think, respond and interact with the themes and points presented.

The Church collaborated with the Creative District and students from the University of Delaware under the direction of David Teague on the year-long project.

“I sort of felt like we needed this reason to get to know our neighbors on a really meaningful level. And I’m a poetry professor; I’m a creative writer. And so the way in for me was through the written word,” Professor Teague said.

Teague says his students conducted interviews with community leaders and residents in 2018. The common themes and storylines found in those conversations became the basis for “19 Questions.”

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the mural during normal business hours.



