Arts Playlist: Cantabile Women's Chorus presents Women's History Month Concert

March is Women’s History Month. And the Cantabile Women’s Chorus is marking the occasion, with a concert called “Finding Our Voice” in Lewes on March 24th.

Cantabile’s director, Joanne Ward, says the ensemble is made up of primarily 22 to 24 women from Sussex County.

“Cantabile has been in existence for just shy of two years. But this is a chorus that is designed for women who really want to hone their singing skills and sing beautiful music in a warm and welcoming environment,” said Ward

Ward adds that the concert will include choral works written and arranged by women artists like Andrea Ramsey and Gwyneth Walker, with accompanying text by noted authors and historical female figures.

The concert is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit People’s Place, which provides mental health and social services to vulnerable populations in Sussex County.

The Music School of Delaware’s Milford branch director Amos Fayette is excited about the concert’s dual purpose.

"It’s important not just because we’re celebrating women composers, which is something that the classical community is doing much more of these days, it’s also important because just we’re seeking to draw awareness to people who we may not otherwise as a society pay that much attention to,” said Fayette.

The “Finding Our Voice” concert is scheduled for Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Route 9 in Lewes.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.