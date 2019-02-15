Arts Playlist: Kent County Theatre Guild's Patchwork Playhouse

The Kent County Theatre Guild (KCTG) at the Patchwork Playhouse in Dover is about to begin its 2019 season.

The Kent County Theatre Guild's Patchwork Playhouse has delivered community theater productions to Central Delaware for nearly seven decades, according to its vice chair Valorie Hailey.

“The Theatre Guild has been around since 1953. It was started by a group of gentlemen; one of them was an English teacher at Caesar Rodney High School. They felt that there was a need for a community theatre,” Hailey said.

Hailey says the Patchwork Playhouse plans to continue filling that need this year with a variety of family-friendly events including plays, comedy specials and a Christmas performance.

“This year we have a season that starts in February with a production called “The Savannah Sipping Society.” The next production would be in May called “The Last Five Years.” In July we Have “Red, White and Tuna,” which is a comedy,” said Hailey.

