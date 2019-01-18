Arts Playlist: Smyrna author featured in Golden Globe gift bags

Smyrna author, freelance editor and writer Cindy Cavett is enjoying an unexpected boost for one of her stories.

That story, Rehoboth Beach Break, was featured in gift bags given to 2019 Golden Globe nominees and presenters earlier this month.

The story was originally part of last year’s “Running Wild Anthology of Stories, Volume 2.”

“It’s about a WBOC reporter from Salisbury who finally gets her big on-air camera debut. And it’s her big break. And she’s sent down to Rehoboth for a story that currently developing and she finds out that there’s a pirate down there,” Cavett said.

Cavett says that pirate is causing trouble amongst residents and resort visitors and the reporter helps to solve the mystery of the pirate, all while saving the town’s treasure.

She says she felt humbled and honored that stars like Lady Gaga and others were getting to read it.

“It felt very surreal. I just couldn’t believe that this was happening. When I saw the email from the publisher, I screamed,” said Cavett.

You can read more about Running Wild Press here. And you can read more about Cindy and her new story here.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.