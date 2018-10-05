Arts Playlist: Delaware Ensemble "Melomanie" opens its 26th season

Melomanie, the Delaware music ensemble known for its pairing of baroque and contemporary styles, celebrates the start of its 26th season with a launch party and concert this weekend.

The Sunday, October 7 event will feature the Delaware premiere of two pieces - Hubble’s Eye by Christopher Cook and Cafe au Triolet by Cynthia Folio.

The performance of Hubble’s Eye will be accompanied by video projection of photos taken by the Hubble Deep Space Telescope.

The concert is at the The Delaware Historical Society in Wilmington. It starts at 3 p.m and is preceeded by a wine and cheese reception and tours of the Delaware Historical Society.

