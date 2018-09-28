Arts Playlist: Bang on a Can All-Stars coming to Delaware Art Museum

An electric chamber ensemble from New York City will perform at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington next month.

The “Bang on a Can All-Stars” perform Thursday, October 11, continuing their 30th anniversary year tour that began in 2017.

The “Bang on a Can All-Stars” are known for their mix of classical, jazz, rock, world and experimental genres and their dynamic live performances.

The “Bang on a Can All Stars” performance at the Delaware Art Museum will feature works written for the ensemble by several of the group’s co-founding composers, including David Lang, who is also scheduled to perform. Other co-founding composers include Michael Gordon, Julie Wolf, Steve Reich, Philip Glass and Steve Martland.

Tickets for the event are $35 for general admission, $25 for students and $30 for members. You can purchase tickets here.

More information on the Bang on a Can All-Stars is avaiable at the group's website.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

