Arts Playlist: Delaware jewelry maker Olga Ganoudis

Noted Delaware jewelry maker and designer Olga Ganoudis was the featured artist at last week’s 2018 Brandywine Festival of the Arts.

Ganoudis has been making jewelry, primarily in silver, for the past 30 years.

“It’s really all about texture,” Ganoudis said, explaining how she likes to layer different metals and stone, most often with sterling silver. “I like to give my collectors a sense of discovery, and the marriage of tones and textures enables me to achieve this with the metal,” she said.

She’s built a national reputation for her work, which includes being tapped as the licensed jewelry designer and maker for HBO’s Game of Thrones television series.



Ganoudis told Delaware Public Media she shifted into jewelry design after tiring of working as an airline reservations specialist. Through a connection with a friend’s brother, who wrote the music for the ABC television series Lost, she was introduced to network executives, who eventually asked her to create a line of jewelry linked to the show. After Lost ended its run in 2010, HBO executives approached Ganoudis about creating a jewelry line for Game of Thrones.



