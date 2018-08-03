Enlighten Me: People's Festival co-founder Genny Pitts

Last weekend was the 24th annual People’s Festival in Wilmington.

It’s a tribute to reggae legend Bob Marley, who lived in the city at times during the 60s and 70s.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with festival co-founder Genny Pitts about the festival’s humble origins, and her friendship with the Marley family.

