Enlighten Me: People's Festival co-founder Genny Pitts

Delaware Public Media | By Sophia Schmidt
Published August 3, 2018 at 10:01 AM EDT
Last weekend was the 24th annual People’s Festival in Wilmington.

It’s a tribute to reggae legend Bob Marley, who lived in the city at times during the 60s and 70s.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with festival co-founder Genny Pitts about the festival’s humble origins, and her friendship with the Marley family.

