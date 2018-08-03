Arts Playlist: DelDOT employee exhibits photos at Mezzanine Gallery

A customer relations and communications manager for Delaware’s Department of Transportation is getting a chance to show off her work as a photographer starting this weekend in New Castle County.

Shelley Koon describes herself as an urban explorer and photographer with a deep love of abandoned structures.

Wither: Exploration of the Forgotten is the name of her exhibit on display all this month at the Mezzanine Gallery, located on the second floor of the Carvel State Building in Wilmington.

In addition to the exhibition at the Mezzanine Gallery - there are two websites where you can view Koons’ photography: here and here.

Koon will host a free opening reception on Friday, August 3 from 5 until 7 p.m.

The Mezzanine Gallery is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.



