Fortify Music Fest coming to Fort DuPont Sept. 29

The Fort DuPont Redevelopment Corporation is hosting its first-ever music festival this September.

The one-day “Fortify Music Fest” is set for Saturday, September 29th, on the grounds of Fort DuPont, now a historical, mixed-use community.

The day-long event will bring local bands, and national-touring tribute acts together on two stages.

Festival coordinator Mark Kleinschmidt says the Music Fest will showcase eight artists, merging the music from some of the biggest names in the business with great local and regional talent.

"The live music has been curated by Delaware’s own Gable Music Ventures, creators of the award winning Ladybug Festival," Kleinschmidt said.

Kashmir, a Led Zeppelin tribute show will headline the festival. Joey DiTullio, an emerging all original, riff-oriented rock band out of Philadelphia, is also on the bill.

Kleinschmidt says other acts confirmed include:

Steal Your Peach – Allman Brothers and Grateful Dead mashup

Montana Wildaxe – Psychedelic Rock / Jam Band with 30 years of history playing to Delaware audiences Spokey Speaky – Tribute to Bob Marley

Nappy Riddem – Washington DC Roots Reggae

Two fast rising Philadelphia based bands, June Divided and Soraia, will open the show, dedicating the first half of their performance to music from The Police, Joan Jett, and David Bowie, before turning to original songs.

Festival-goers will find culinary offerings from a variety of food trucks as well as local craft beers in the beer garden.

Kleinschmidt says the Fortify Music Fest will also unveil a special craft beer production of craft beer, Fortify IPA!

Early-bird tickets are on sale for $35 until August 1. After that tickets are $50. You can visit FortifyFest.com for tickets or more information including the full event schedule.

