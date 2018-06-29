Arts Playlist: Music School of Delaware expansion

The Music School of Delaware is celebrating a year of unprecedented growth and community support for its new Milford Branch location.

A bevy of local, state and private funders came together this year to help make that piece of the Music School’s goal of expansion in Kent and Sussex Counties a reality.

In all, $180,000 was raised for the Music School’s Milford Branch capital project. Funds came from the Presser Foundation, Delaware State Housing Authority/Downtown Development Districts, Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, Kent County Levy Court, Milford Lions Club and Silicato Development/Dennis Silicato.

"The money was used to renovate a 5,100-square-foot building in historic downtown Milford that provides capacity for the Music School to triple enrollment over the next 10 years, adding classrooms and spaces for assemblies," said Kate Ransom is the President and CEO of The Music School of Delaware. "The building includes a new 65-seat recital room dedicated to Milford Branch co-founders, Linda Wheaton Breedlove and Rachel Grier-Reynolds."

The Music School of Delaware reaches thousands of people from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland each year, through its instructional program and over 100 public performaces.

You can get more information here.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.



