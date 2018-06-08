Arts Playlist: St. Peter's Episcopal Church 52nd annual art show in Lewes

Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes presents its 52nd Annual Art Show next month.

It’s scheduled for Saturday, July 7th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the streets around the church at Second and Market Streets in downtown Lewes.

Barbara Hames is chair of publicity and marketing for the show.

She says the event began in 1966 as a clothesline art show - literally.

“Members of a women’s group at St. Peter’s strung a clothesline in front of the church on Second Street in downtown Lewes and invited a few local artists to display their works. And from there, it just sort of mushroomed over the years,” said Hames.

Hames says 140 exhibitors from around the Mid-Atlantic region are participating in this year’s show, which will feature work in a variety of media, including painting and drawing, jewelry, ceramics, glass, metal work, photography, wood and fiber, as well as a raffle of works by three featured artists and a silet auction.

One of the featured artists this year is Nina Mickelsen who moved to Delaware from Finland.

Her donated work to be raffled off, is a very colorful silk screen, acrylic and sand-painting depicting the bathhouse and boardwalk at the beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes.

If you want to see work featured by the other exhibitor showcased in our story, Mike Cruz, you can go to his website.



Meantime, Barbara Hames points out there will be FREE parking on the day of the Art Show at Shields Elementary School; shuttle buses will then take you to the Show.

The show is also free to attend.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.



