Arts Playlist: Delaware Shakespeare's 2018 season

Delaware Shakespeare’s 2018 season kicks off in June and will feature a weekend of scenes at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA, plus Much Ado About Nothing at its Summer Festival at Rockwood Park in July and performances of The Merchant of Venice in its 2018 Community Tour.

The Longwood Gardens Summer Performance Series is the newest addition to a quickly growing slate of Shakespearean entertainment around the state.

In this week’s Arts Playlist - Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with David Stradley - the producing artistic director of Delaware Shakespeare, about those Longwood performances and the rest of this season's offerings

More information of the 2018 Delaware Shakespeare season can be found at its website.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.