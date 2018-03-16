Arts Playlist: 22nd Annual "Young at Art" exhibit at Rehoboth Art League

The Rehoboth Art League puts the spotlight on the works of 250 young artists starting this weekend.

Students from 25 public and private schools are featured in the 22nd Annual “Young at Art” exhibit opening at the Arts League’s campus in Henlopen Acres.

For this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with Paula Holloway - education programs director at the Art League about the exhibition.

This year’s “Young at Art” exhibit will be on view in the Corkran and Tubbs Galleries through April 1st.

