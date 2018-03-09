© 2021
Arts

Arts Playlist: Delaware's Poetry Out Loud champion

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published March 9, 2018 at 12:22 PM EST
Joe del Tufo
Delaware has a new 2018 Poetry Out Loud State Champion.

15-year-old Sam McGarvey - a sophomore from Tall Oaks Classical School - emerged from a competitive field of 12 Delaware high school students to earn the title at the State finals in Dover last month.

 

 

McGarvey’s final recitation, I Remember, I Remember by Thomas Hood, earned him high marks with the judges.
 
For his winning presentation, McGarvey will receive $200 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington to compete at the national championship on April 23-25
 
The first runner-up in this year's Poetry Out Loud competition was Dounya Ramadan from Newark Charter Jr./Sr. High School and the second runner-up was Richard Matthews from Dover High School.
 
Over 2,000 students and more than 20 First State schools participated in this year's Poetry Out Loud contest.
 
 

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
 

Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
See stories by Kelli Steele