Arts Playlist: Delaware's Poetry Out Loud champion

Delaware has a new 2018 Poetry Out Loud State Champion.

15-year-old Sam McGarvey - a sophomore from Tall Oaks Classical School - emerged from a competitive field of 12 Delaware high school students to earn the title at the State finals in Dover last month.

McGarvey’s final recitation, I Remember, I Remember by Thomas Hood, earned him high marks with the judges.



For his winning presentation, McGarvey will receive $200 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington to compete at the national championship on April 23-25



The first runner-up in this year's Poetry Out Loud competition was Dounya Ramadan from Newark Charter Jr./Sr. High School and the second runner-up was Richard Matthews from Dover High School.



Over 2,000 students and more than 20 First State schools participated in this year's Poetry Out Loud contest.





