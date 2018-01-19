Arts Playlist: The Delaware Contemporary "China Pop - Contemporary Year of the Dog"

As part of a larger initiative to create artistic exchanges with Chinese artists and art groups, The Delaware Contemporary will host an event next month called “China Pop: Contemporary Year of the Dog.”

For this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele sat down with Joseph Gonzales, executive director of The Delaware Contemporary, to discuss the February 16th event and talk about exchanges between The Delaware Contemporary, its affiliated artists and China-based arts organizations and artists.

You can learn more about “China Pop: Contemporary Year of the Dog” at The Delaware Contemporary's website.

