Arts Playlist: Local artists become official chapter of International Urban Sketchers

In September 2016, a group of local artists got together and created an informal sketching group, meeting once a month and alternating locations among Delaware’s three counties.

Now, those same local artists have become an official Chapter of International Urban Sketchers.

One of the Urban Sketchers co-administrators, Rosemary Connelly, says prior to the group getting together, she had been reaching out on Facebook to artists about sketching.

“And [that led me to] become aware of this international group of people that do what I do, and that is to sketch on location,” said Connelly.

And Connelly says the new local group tries some different things, including what the group calls Sketch Crawls.

“A Sketch Crawl is an event and it usually has a limited amount of time to get out there. So what we do is, we set a location and say we were on The Green in Dover for our first meeting. And people can sketch right there and they they might move over down the block,” said Connelly.



The next Sketch Crawl will take place Sunday, November 12 in Historic Downtown Smyrna from noon to 3 p.m.

The group has a Facebook page where you can learn more about them and their events.

