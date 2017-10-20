Arts Playlist: Dylan Gauthier's highwatermarks opens at Brandywine River Museum of Art

A new immersive video exhibition is merging arts and images of nature together at the Brandywine River Museum of Art.

Entitled Dylan Gauthier: Highwatermarks, the exhibition has transformed the Museum’s third floor gallery with a 60-foot-long, floor-to-ceiling, multi-channel video projection that narrates the path of the Brandywine River and documents the local communities through which it flows.

For this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele sat down with Dylan Gauthier to discuss this fascinating new exhibit.

