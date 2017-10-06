Arts Playlist: Delaware Shakespeare presents "As You Like It" for its 2017 Community Tour

Delaware Shakespeare is presenting As You Like It during its 2017 Community Tour .

The tour opens October 25. Delaware Shakespeare Producing Artistic Director David Stradley says it aims to bring theater with a cast of professional actors to underserved audiences in non-traditional venues.

“Our community tour is our newest program here at Delaware Shakespeare and we started it last year. The purpose of that program is to take our high-quality, professional theater offerings and to take it out into the community,” said Stradley.

The production will also feature original music composed by Delaware musician Joe Trainor and sculptural set pieces created by University of Delaware professor David Meyer.

But Stradley says using works from “The Bard” often remains the key to connecting with audiences.

“For me, the fascinating thing about Shakespeare is seeing how so many different members of our community can connect to it and find things in it,” said Stradley.

The show will be in venues throughout the state, including Wilmington, New Castle, Dover and Georgetown.

Tour Performances

5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Groves Adult High School - Red Clay, Marshallton

6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Sacred Heart Village, Trinity Vicinity

1 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Rick Van Story Resource Center, Wilmington

1 p.m. Oct. 28 at Kent County Public Library, Dover

3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Christ Episcopal Church, Dover

1 p.m. Oct. 31 at Delaware Psychiatric Center, New Castle

6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the The Achievement Center, Wilmington

6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Greenwood Public Library, Greenwood

6 p.m. Nov. 3 at Broad Street Ministry, Philadelphia

1 p.m. Nov. 8 at The Stockley Center, Georgetown

Tickets are limited. Please RSVP to info@delshakes.org to check on availability.



NOT OPEN TO PUBLIC: Baylor Women's Correctional Institution * Howard R. Young

Correctional Institution * Ferris School for Boys



Studio Performances



8 p.m., Saturday Nov. 10: OperaDelaware Studios (Wilmington, DE)

OperaDelaware Studios (Wilmington, DE) 2 p.m., Sunday Nov. 12: OperaDelaware Studios (Wilmington, DE)

Tickets are $25 and are available at www.delshakes.org. Only 125 tickets are available for each performance.



Benefit Performance



8 p.m., Saturday Nov. 11: OperaDelaware Studios (Wilmington, DE)

Tickets are $100 and are available at www.delshakes.org.



