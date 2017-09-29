Arts Playlist: Resurrecting the Schwartz Center

The Schwartz Center for the Arts in downtown Dover shuttered its doors this past June.

The board of the Schwartz Center cited state funding cuts to the arts and overwhelming overhead costs, with Board President Tracey Miller saying in a release at the time “the theater has done well this year, but has run out of money and time.”

The move prompted reaction from many who used the venue.

They were kind of a centerpiece for the downtown Dover area providing really good arts/entertainment programming for people of all ages." said Kent County Tourism's Wendie Vestfall in June .

Now, a citizens working group is being put together to discuss possibly re-opening the facility located on South State Street.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele sat down with Dover City Council President Tim Slavin to discuss this endeavor.

