Arts Playlist: Tweets and politics reimagined

Graphic designer and University of Delaware Professor Colette Gaiter’s work has always mixed politics and art. Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart has more on her new politically charged show at the Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington.

Tweets, tough talk on trade and a tenor like no president before him, Donald Trump’s rise to the White House has shown how polarized America really is.

In her new show Alternatively True Facts, Gaiter tries to re-frame our political reality, like in one piece with snapshots of the President’s social media blitzes.

"Haiku poems that are made from Trump tweets. And these are printed on pages of a book of birds," Gaiter said.

She thinks truth is stranger than fiction. So she literally rips headlines from newspapers, flipping the script to look at the news from a different perspective.

"You can’t make anything up that is more absurd, ridiculous, shocking than something that happens in real life."

Her show includes a wedding album that's a commentary on genetics and how society shapes who we love, as well a custom deck of cards designed to empower women and speak to victims of domestic violence.

Alternatively True Facts is on display through June 30 at the Delaware Division of the Arts Mezzanine gallery in the Carvel State Building in Wilmington.

