Arts Playlist: Sister cities connect through artwork

A delegation from one of Wilmington’s sister city Osogbo, Nigeria traveled to the First State this month, bringing with it 20 works for art.

In our latest Arts Playlist, our Mark Arehart talks with Shefon Taylor of the Wilmington Office of Cultural Affairs about the two artists whose work is featured in the Art on the Town, also known as the Wilmington Art Loop.

Chiefs Muraina Oyelami and Jimoh Buriamoh each have ten works on display in Wilmington's Redding Gallery.

"So I think the great thing about art in general is that it lends us this really unique opportunity to enter dialog and conversations about culture," Taylor said.

She described Cheif Oyelami's paintings as a bridge between Osogbo and Wilmington.

"He really gives his audience an opportunity to dive into his experiences, stories, folk tales and some really great landscapes."

She said Cheif Buriamoh's work stands on its own.

"He actually put together a collection of oil paint and bead on wood, which (are) very vibrant and extraordinary pieces of art."

Both artists works are on display at the Redding Gallery in the City/County Building through the end of April.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.