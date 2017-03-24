Arts Playlist: What's next for the DTC

The Delaware Theatre Company has announced its lineup for the 2017-2018 season.

In our latest Arts Playlist, our own Mark Arehart talked with Andy Truscott, the company’s director of marketing and development, about what people can expect from the DTC in the coming year.

The upcoming lineup features three regional premiers and a world premier at the Wilmington theater. Audiences in Wilmington will be the first to see the musical version of Something Wicked This Way Comes, based on the Ray Bradbury Novel.

Truscott said he hopes the show will eventually move up the ranks from its world premiere in Delaware to Broadway in New York City.

"And this is a bit of the new reality of developing a new Broadway musical. Instead of the commercial producers putting in a ton of money in order to tour it around the country, they now come to regional houses such as Delaware Theatre Company."

The musical centers on a mysterious carnival in a small 1930’s town. It opens in Sept. 13.

Dare to Be Black, a play that centers around boxer Jack Johnson gets its regional premier Oct. 25.

And Heisenberg has it’s own regional premier in Feb. of 2018. That play centers on two strangers playing a life-changing game amidst the bustle of London.

Back at the DTC this season is The Complete Works of William Shakespeare… Abridged. It’s all 37 of the Bard's plays packed into just 97 minutes. That premiers Nov. 29.

