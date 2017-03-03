Arts Playlist: Delaware's state employees show off

State employees make Delaware run, doing everything from keeping the roads clear to processing that long awaited tax return. We can add artist to that list, too.

In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Division of the Arts Deputy Director Kristin Pleasanton takes our own Mark Arehart on a tour of the State Employee Art Exhibition.

The walls of the Art/Center Gallery at DSU are packed floor-to-ceiling with all kinds of different artwork.

"They were allowed to create anything they wanted to bring in either a drawing, a photograph, a sculpture, something out of fabric or metal. Whatever they wanted to submit," Delaware Division of the Arts Deputy Director Kristin Pleasonton said.

Any state employee or immediate family member could participate in the exhibition.

"When people come in to see the show they are going to be amazed at the subject matter, of the size of things, the quality. We show just a little bit of everything."

Much of the artwork is Delaware-centric, including a large painting of WNBA and native Delawarean Elena Delle Donne.

The show is a partnership between the DDOA and the National Endowment for the Arts. It's on display at the Art Center/Gallery at Delaware State University in Dover through March 13.

