Arts Playlist: 2017 DDOA Artist Fellowships

The Delaware Division of the Arts has announced its 2017 Individual Artist Fellowships. The list includes 18 fellows in three categories and four honorable mentions.

In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart talked with DDOA Program Director Roxanne Stanulis about the crowded field of applicants, which includes visual artists, musicians and writers from all corners of the First State.

"We do try to get as many representatives from different artistic disciplines. We also have sculptors, photographers, a playwright (and) a choreographer," Stanulis said.

All three counties are represented in the 2017 fellowships, including this year’s highest honor, the Master’s Award, given to Newark Painter Yolanda Chetwynd.

The 18 fellows will be featured in a special exhibition at the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover this summer.

