Arts Playlist: Creative aging in Delaware

The idea of Creative Aging, like picking up painting when you’re older or continuing acting in public theater, is gaining steam nationwide through organizations like the National Center for Creative Aging.

Closer to home, the Delaware Division of the Arts is encouraging older people flex their creative muscles.

"You know when you’re a part of these programs, it’s not “I can’t do this.” It’s “I can do anything.” It’s changing the whole mindset," said Delaware Division of the Arts Deputy Director Kristin Pleasanton.

The DDOA sponsored a creative aging workshop in Dover which brought together statewide artists, caregivers and senior program leaders.

Pleasanton says the DDOA plans to help groups find funding and support for creative aging programming with the goal of encouraging seniors to try new things and remind them they don't have to slow down mentally after they hit retirement.

"Even if you’ve never painted a picture or danced or been in a theater production or written a story, just because you haven’t done it before doesn’t mean you can’t do it," Pleasanton said.

Pleasanton says it’s a key issue for Delaware - where seniors are the fastest growing age group.

