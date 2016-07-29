Arts Playlist: Sgt. Bell the Rapper

Delaware hip-hop artist Sgt. Bell the Rapper is more than just a lyricist, he also helps out those in need.



Bell teams up with Toys for Tots every year and even holds his own toy drives in the summer.

“Collect the toys, take them to the homeless shelter. If there’s not a family there, eventually there will be. They may have a problem in August or September," said Bell. "Every child loves a toy.”

Bell says he started rapping with socially conscious lyrics when he was an Army Reservist in the 90s.

