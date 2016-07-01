Arts Playlist: W.A.M. Cafe to fuse creative mediums

A new kind of cafe experience is coming to the Dover Art League. Blending the written word, visual art and music the WAM Cafe brings together local talents to share the spotlight for an evening.

WAM stands for writers, artists and musicians. The pop-up event promises plenty of all three, including a live art show by local talents Ruby Zulkowski and Natasha Rodriguez.

“We have an open mic portion, but also a literary portion, literary readings, live art and live music. So it’s basically kind of a meeting of the minds of all different arts in this area,” said Dover Art League curator Laura Mancuso.

Mancuso says the event will be set-up like a real cafe, complete with coffee and snacks.

Dover-based Writer Cari Ebert is also in on the planning for the WAM Cafe.

“We really want to get the community involved and get them interested in the different art forms and responding to it as well,” said Ebert.

Ebert hopes the event will inspire artists to try their hands at other mediums.

She says the community is invited to bring paper, pens and other art materials to join in the experience.

The inaugural W.A.M. Cafe is July 9th at the Dover Art League.

