Arts Playlist: Rehoboth Art League hosts Members' Fine Craft Exhibition
Bea Whitehead's basketry takes home the Best in Show Award at this year's event
Mark Arehart
Orange Pot with Dots by Jeffrey Stickle
Mark Arehart
Koi Pond by John Flournoy
Mark Arehart
Memory Box No. 22 by Felicia Belair-Rigdon
Mark Arehart
The Rehoboth Art League is celebrating its 43rd annual Members’ Fine Craft Exhibition. It features everything from pottery to hand-woven baskets.
In our latest Arts Playlist,Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart takes us on a tour of the exhibit that runs through July 24th.
