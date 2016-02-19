Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra album project

Later this month, the Delaware Symphony Orchestra has a pair of concerts scheduled, but these are not just any concerts. These performances, set for February 26 and 28 at Sanford School’s Geipel Center, will be recorded, then produced into an album to be distributed internationally by Naxos, the world’s leading classical music label. The concerts will have an international flavor featuring the Brasil Guitar Duo and the U.S. premiere of a work from Cuban composer Leo Brouwer.

For this week’s Arts Playlist, DSO Executive Director Alan Jordan joined us to tell us more about the concerts and the opportunity record them for a wider audience.

This piece is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.