Arts Playlist: Spring arts preview

Earlier this month, PunxsutawneyPhil did not see his shadow.

But the groundhog’s prediction of an early spring is little solace when the thermometer is only reaching the teens and 20’s. With winter weather settling in, you may be tempted to stay inside. But in this week’s Arts Playlist, we got a preview of some upcoming arts and culture events that just might lure you out.

Michelle Kramer-Fitzgerald, writer of the blog Delaware Arts Info, says one must see is trombone player Delfayo Marsalis at the Christina Cultural Arts Center.

“And he’s going to be performing music from his new CD that he recorded with his father Ellis. So it's a really special CD, it's the first time that he and his father have ever collaborated on a project and I think it's going to be a really great opportunity to hear some amazing jazz with a landmark performer, here in Delaware.”

Kramer-Fitzgerald's top picks this month also is a free concert in Wilmington.

“One of the things that’s coming up next week on the 20th of February, Philadelphia based jazz violinist Diane Monroe who is amazing to watch on her own but she’s also bringing in an ensemble of musicians and spoken word and dance artists to do a program called “What is This Thing Called Freedom,” and they’re going to do all of this in celebration of Black History Month and they’re doing it as a free concert.”

Here's a list of information for all of this week's Arts Playlist recommended events:

Violinist Diane Monroe, Saturday, February 20.

The Arts at Trinity celebrates Black History Month with a powerful, multi-genre performance from illustrious Philadelphia jazz violinist Diane Monroe and friends on Saturday, February 20. The 7:30pm concert is free to attend at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1108 N. Adams Street in downtown Wilmington.

Monroe leads an ensemble that blends music, vocals and dance in the stirring program, "What Is This Thing Called Freedom? The Transforming and Timeless Songs of Protest

Nuryevs Eyes at the Delaware Theatre Company, March 2-20, 2016

An inside story about two iconic artists – an American painter and a Russian ballet dancer – and how they created a now famous set of paintings. During the 70s, the American painter Jamie Wyeth (son of Andrew) did a series of studies and paintings of Rudolf Nureyev, the legendary ballet dancer who defected from Russia and revitalized western ballet. Written with the express permission and support of Jamie Wyeth, this brand new play by David Rush imagines what their electric encounters may have been like, what secrets were revealed about the world of painting and international dance, and how their relationship evolved…changing each of them.

Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art March 5, 2016 - May 29, 2016 Delaware Art Museum

Organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art presents the rich and varied contributions of Latino artists in the United States since the mid-20th century, when the concept of a collective Latino identity began to emerge. Our America showcases the rich diversity of Latino communities in the United States and features artists of Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, and Dominican descent, as well as other Latin American groups with deep roots in the United States. It explores how Latino artists shaped the artistic movements of their day and recalibrated key themes in American art and culture. The exhibition presents works in all media by more than 50 leading modern and contemporary artists.

HAIR Thursday, March 31 through Saturday, April 9

City Theater Company presents HAIR CTC welcomes the dawning of the Age of Aquarius this spring with Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical. With book and lyrics by James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot, this classic rock musical continues to define a generation that defies racism, sexism, and convention nearly 50 years after its premiere.

Thursday April 21 - The Last Southern Gentlemen Tour

Christina Cultural Arts Center Inc. presents a landmark concert with Delfeayo Marsalis performing music from his first collaborative album with his father, Ellis Marsalis, Jr.

Saturday, April 23 - Mélomanie Special Event in Rehoboth Beach

The performance at CAMP Rehoboth Community Center is from 4-6 pm. It features the world premiere of composer Luduino Pitombeira's Sound of the Sea and guest artists Rainer Beckman (recorder), Eve Friedman (flute), Naomi Gray (cello)

This piece is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.