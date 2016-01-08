Arts Playlist: Biggs Museum Exec. Director Charles Guerin

The Biggs Museum of American Art is now 8 months into its latest chapter.

Last May,Charles A. Guerin began his stint as the Dover museum’s new Executive Director.

The Chicago native succeeded longtime director Linda Danko following a nationwide search.

Since his first stint as a museum employee, the Chicago native has developed a resume of experience including serving as the executive director at both the University of Arizona Museum of Art and the University of Wyoming Art Museum.

Before arriving in Dover, Guerin oversaw The Hyde Museum in upstate New York.

In its history, the Biggs has mostly focused its marketing efforts in Kent County. Guerin says one of his first efforts focused on expanding the museum’s impact.

“Our job is to really promote it obviously within Delaware but outside of Delaware too,” he notes. “That’s really our goal; to achieve that kind of recognition through new programming and very broad marketing efforts.”

The director adds the Biggs has promoted its newest exhibit, “Illuminating the Word, The Saint John’s Bible” in media throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

Meantime, Guerin says he and his staff have worked on developing a meaningful approach to community engagement here in the First State.

“We know what Delaware is like, we know what Kent County is like, we know what Dover is like, “ he says. “What can we do to serve those communities? If we aren't serving something and hopefully lots of things, then what’s the point? It’s not our museum, it's your museum.”

“Illuminating the Word, The Saint John’s Bible” is on view through March 27 in Dover.

This piece is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.