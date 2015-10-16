Arts Playlist: Local singer-songwriter set to play Patsy Cline/Willie Nelson tribute

Shane Palko is an alternative folk musician based in Newark. His lyrics are largely inspired by traveling. He has gigged extensively throughout the U.S as well as Europe, South Africa, and China.

On Saturday October 23rd, the musician will play closer to home in “CRAZY” a Tribute to Patsy Cline & Willie Nelson at the Smyrna Opera House.

PALKOPART2-GREEN.mp3 Part 2 of Newark singer-songwriter Shane Palko's studio session at Delaware Public Media. Listen • 6:30

Palko will play his original music and cover a Willie Nelson song. Palko says it’s been a long time since he’s played someone else's songs and he’s looking forward to choosing just the right Willie Nelson tune.

“A lot of the reason of playing music is sharing your thoughts and thoughts that you collect so I love to be able to just gather things and put them in a song and share them so I guess if I use that same logic I can learn one of his that’s really special to me and just share it that way,” said Palko.

And to find that song Palko says he’s been studying the Texas legend’s songbook.

“It’s a really cool encapsulation of America a while ago, so I think he does a really good job of capturing a bunch of things and writing down, ‘this is the time,’ said Palko during a visit to the Delaware Public Media studios. "So thinking about what he’s done, I’m wondering what I can do in my songwriting to encapsulate this time that we’re living in now so that when people look back they can say, ‘oh, that’s how it was.”

Credit Cathy Carter/Delaware Public Media Shane Palko visits the Delaware Public Media studios for an interview and unplugged set.

Palkorecently released his 6th CD, “Seaside.”Two of his previous albums mastered by Don Grossinger, who has worked with the likes of Joni Mitchell and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Shane Palko will perform at the Saturday, October 23rd for

Ticket information for “CRAZY” a Tribute to Patsy Cline & Willie Nelson at the Smyrna Opera House is available at the opera house website.

