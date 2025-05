There’s new research out this week that phthalates, chemicals found in plastic, may have contributed to hundreds of thousands of deaths from heart disease across the world.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Dr. Leonardo Trasande. He’s a professor of pediatrics at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine and a senior author of the study.

