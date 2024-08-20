2024 Candidate Conversations: U.S. House

We’ve reached out to candidates that have filed to run in statewide races and invited them to sit down with us. Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know then and compare them.

The race for US House features 5 candidates seeking to replace Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is running to U.S. Senate.

Two candidates responded to our requests for an interview – Republican Donyale Hall and Democrat Sarah McBride. Their interviews are below.

Republican James Whalen and Democrats Earl Cooper and Elias Weir did not respond to interview requests.

